‘Psycho Sister-in-Law’ Star Opens Up About Playboy Photo Shoot

In the Lifetime movie Psycho Sister-In-Law (originally titled Sinister Sister), Haley (Andrea Bowen) and her husband Nick (Brando Eaton) are expecting their first baby. Trouble ensues when Nick’s estranged half-sister Zara (Lydia Hearst) shows up and moves in to the family estate during Haley’s pregnancy.

Zara proves to be more than sinister, but the character who steals many scenes is Callie who’s portrayed by Diora Baird.

[More Lifetime movies streaming are always available.]

Diora Baird, who describes herself as “that lesbian mom who plays moms on TV,” describes Callie as “equal parts champagne and cupcakes with a side of furrowed brow.”

The gorgeous 5’9” model/actress Diora is known for her roles on Cobra Kai (Shannon), Shameless (Meg), and films including Wedding Crashers (Vivian), among others, but she’s also well recognized for her days as a Guess model and landing the cover of Playboy in 2005.

She says she’s “gonna start to open up about my entire Playboy experience and all the craziness behind the scenes” on her podcast. “It changed my entire life,” she writes.

Psycho Sister-in-Law premieres on Lifetime on Sunday, August 16 at 8 pm.