MLB Star Carter Kieboom’s Gorgeous Girlfriend Rocks Bikinis on Beach

Carter Kieboom is the 22-year-old MLB third baseman playing with the 2019 World Series champions, the Washington Nationals. He made his MLB debut in April 2019 and was expected to step in as third baseman Anthony Rendon’s permanent replacement in the 2020 season. (Rendon signed a 7-year, $245 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels in December 2019.)

When not in the field, the Walton High School graduate (Marietta, Georgia) spends time with his gorgeous girlfriend, college student Maddi Deering who just turned 21 and looks amazing in the bikini pics below.

The Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Wednesday, August 19 at 7 pm on ESPN.