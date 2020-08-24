‘Love Island’ Host Arielle Vandenberg Flaunts String Bikinis, “Swipe for Reality”

The dating reality TV show Love Island is back for Season 2 on CBS. The sizzling summer series is set in a stunning villa in Las Vegas, where every few days the Islanders pair up and those who are not coupled are at risk of being dumped from the island. [Stream every CBS show through CBS ALL-ACCESS with a free trial.]

Challenges abound with intriguing new Islander arrivals and host Arielle Vandenberg is there to guide the gorgeous single contestants.

When not covering the dramatic twists on Love Island, Arielle is either acting (she was London on Tyler Perry‘s Meet the Browns) or having fun outdoors and in a bikini as seen in the stunning photos above and below. That blue string bikini above is by Show Me Your Mumu. She captioned the photo series: “Swipe for reality.” Adorable!

The Season 2 premiere of Love Island airs Monday, August 24 at 8 pm on CBS. After that, the show airs Sundays-Fridays at 9 pm and Saturdays at 8 pm.