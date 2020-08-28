Kylie Jenner Hits New Popularity High With All-White Bikini Top, Belly Chain

Superstar mogul and influencer Kylie Jenner is doing her own style of counter-programming against the ceaseless flow of bad news the world is enduring these days. The style diva continues to post pics from her glam life in the sun and she just hit a recent high in Instagram popularity with the two-photo post below.

Kylie shows off her ample figure in a crocheted bikini bra top, her belly adorned with a slinky belly chain.

The post has already won nearly 12 million likes from Kylie fans. That’s a lot even for the Kardashian queen. For example the recent posts below both topped out at under ten million likes.

Obviously they still won some big love from the Gram, but still the all-white formula really knocked out the Kylie fans — 12 million is a big boost from 9 million. And you can be sure of one thing beyond doubt: billionaire Kylie knows the difference.

Even the high fashion bare-topped Kylie below doesn’t beat the all-white belly chain Kylie in popularity. Maybe it’s just a result of more people needing more simple pleasure as the world seems to get darker. In that case it’s timing mostly. But you can bet Kylie and her team are analyzing the results and we’ll see more of what works in the near future. Stay tuned.