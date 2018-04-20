Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

‘Driven to the Edge’ Star Wows In Bikini Pics, “What, Like It’s Hard?”

by in Culture, Hallmark Movies Lifetime Movies | August 28, 2020

Taylor Spreitler, Driven to the Edge, Lifetime

Taylor Spreitler, Driven to the Edge, Lifetime

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Driven to the Edge is fashion designer Tess. The gorgeous blond is obsessed with using ride-share apps to get wherever she needs to go. When she meets fellow passenger Jaye (Danielle Burgess) during a car ride, the two bond immediately. Tess learns the hard way that driving with strangers isn’t always fun.

[More Lifetime movies streaming are always available.]

View this post on Instagram

i’m sunburned

A post shared by Taylor Spreitler (@taylorspreitler) on

Tess is portrayed by Taylor Spreitler. The 26-year-old model and actress is best known for her roles on Kevin Can Wait (Kevin James’ daughter Kendra), Melissa & Joey (Lennox), and on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives (Mia McCormick).

View this post on Instagram

what, like it’s hard?

A post shared by Taylor Spreitler (@taylorspreitler) on

When not on a TV or movie set, Taylor spends time outside and sometimes in a bikini as seen in the photos above and below. She captioned the one above: “What, like it’s hard?”

View this post on Instagram

act natural

A post shared by Taylor Spreitler (@taylorspreitler) on

View this post on Instagram

✌🏻

A post shared by Taylor Spreitler (@taylorspreitler) on

Driven to the Edge premieres on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on Friday, August 28 at 8 pm.

Simple Share Buttons