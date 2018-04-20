‘Driven to the Edge’ Star Wows In Bikini Pics, “What, Like It’s Hard?”

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Driven to the Edge is fashion designer Tess. The gorgeous blond is obsessed with using ride-share apps to get wherever she needs to go. When she meets fellow passenger Jaye (Danielle Burgess) during a car ride, the two bond immediately. Tess learns the hard way that driving with strangers isn’t always fun.

Tess is portrayed by Taylor Spreitler. The 26-year-old model and actress is best known for her roles on Kevin Can Wait (Kevin James’ daughter Kendra), Melissa & Joey (Lennox), and on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives (Mia McCormick).

When not on a TV or movie set, Taylor spends time outside and sometimes in a bikini as seen in the photos above and below. She captioned the one above: “What, like it’s hard?”

Driven to the Edge premieres on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on Friday, August 28 at 8 pm.