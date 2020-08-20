Beth Breaks Down In Tears in Exclusive ‘MAFS Couples Cam’ Sneak Peek

On the new Married at First Sight spin-off Couples Cam, viewers watch nine couples from MAFS who are making their marriages work but without cameramen. The self-shot Couples Cam provides a more intimate view into the couples’ lives which sometimes gets a little messy as seen in the exclusive clip below.

Licensed cosmetologist Elizabeth “Beth” Bice and her tech guru husband Jamie Thompson have an emotional moment exploring the city of Charlotte, North Carolina, where they met and got married two years ago on Season 9 (watch the episode). They have since moved to San Francisco.

Jamie and Beth, Married at First Sight (Lifetime/Kinetic)

Beth breaks down in tears and cries, “I just really miss my friends here. I’m sad.” Jamie consoles his wife and admits “it’s hard being back here” and “we really enjoyed living here.” Beth says she misses her friend groups and “I’m like a waterfall right now… I’m just a mess.”

