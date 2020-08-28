Avril Lavigne Celebrates Anniversary “With the Devil”

Canadian pop star Avril Lavigne‘s 2019 album is Head Above Water includes the single ‘I Fell In Love with the Devil.’ The 35-year-old singer is celebrating the one year anniversary of the song on social media. She shared the music video below and wrote: “Devil. 1 year.”

In the beginning of the ‘I Fell in Love with the Devil’ music video (above), Avril is dressed in all black, driving a hearse as delivers the chilling line: “Shotguns and roses make a deadly potion.”

She also plays the dead and yet singing bride in the coffin! And Avril stuns in a gorgeous red gown at the piano.

Avril’s fans are expecting her to sing the hit song when she goes on her worldwide tour in 2021. See dates above!