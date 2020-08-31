Ariana Grande Unleashes Powerful Photo Barrage, Lady Gaga “So Beyond Brilliant”

Ever wonder what one superstar singer really thinks of another one? Even if they air-kiss with the best of them, sometimes rivalry lurks beneath the surface — because the entertainment business is the toughest biz around, you know?

Well there won’t be any future revelations about tension between superstar diva Ariana Grande and fellow trail blazer Lady Gaga — because this is real love between these two dynamic performers. Ariana unleashed a barrage of photo evidence (see and swipe below) and proclaimed her love in no uncertain terms.

Ariana writes: i love u with all my heart always. u were so beyond brilliant tonight…”

And while it’s true that for Ariana there is no looking back, so to speak, she does make exceptions for her fans…

And if Ariana loved Lady Gaga with all her heart, well, really, how could she not have? We mean, come on!