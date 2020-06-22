Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Yo! MTV Raps Host Kim Lee Flaunts Curves In Bikini, “Showing Out”

by in Culture | June 22, 2020

Kim Lee Yo MTV Raps Asia

Kim Lee, Yo MTV Raps host (MTV screengrab)

Kim Lee is the host of Yo! MTV Raps on MTV Asia. She’s also a DJ, a pianist and is ranked #1 on FHM’s list of Sexiest Women in Asia. Based on her Instagram account, Kim has been spending time in Los Angeles where she’s flaunting gorgeous swimsuit pics as seen below.

In January, Kim announced that 2020 is the time to “boss up and level up” and it looks like she’s living up to her mantra, no matter what!

Kim’s encouraging her fans to “take your body and mind and hustle to the next level” and “don’t stop for nobody.”

Kim captioned the plunging swimsuit photo below: “Showed up and showed out.”

Showed Up and Showed Out 👅

Grateful for everything ❤️

🦋

Check out Kim on-camera. Spoiler alert: Pharrell is her favorite artist!

