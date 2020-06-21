WNBA Star Dearica Hamby Flaunts Bikini Pics, “Check Ya Sources”

WNBA basketball player Dearica Hamby of the Las Vegas Aces is one of the four finalists up for the “Can’t Stop Watching Moment” award at the 2020 ESPYS presented (virtually) by Capital One.

During the 2019 WNBA Playoffs elimination game against the Chicago Sky, the 6’3” forward took advantage of a turnover and with just 4.8 seconds left in the game, “nailed a shot from way downtown to give the Aces the lead.” (See video below.)

When not on the court, the Wake Forest alum spends time outdoors and sometimes in a string bikini as seen in the gorgeous photos above and below. She captioned the floral print bikini pics above “Check ya sources…” and the white two-piece below “Ain’t no fairytale, it’s all truth.”

The 2020 ESPYS will be hosted remotely by Russell Wilson, Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird on Sunday, June 21 at 9 PM ON ESPN. [NOTE: Get the ESPN digital app and watch any show. It’s free to download.]