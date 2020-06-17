Tyler Perry’s The Oval Star Flaunts Tie-Front Bikini Pics, “Want the Flick”

On the Tyler Perry’s The Oval episode ‘Me and You,’ the first family attends their inauguration and moves into the White House, but a series of events threatens their security and livelihood. The gorgeous maid Jean Peterson is portrayed by Ashley Monique Harper.

When not filming Tyler Perry’s The Oval at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Ashley spends time outdoors and often in a bikini as seen in the gorgeous photos above and below.

She titled the zebra-print bikini pic above: “The unsure smile you give when the waves are doing too much but you want the flick.”

Tyler Perry’s The Oval airs Wednesdays at 9 pm on BET.