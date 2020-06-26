Soap Star Elissa Kapneck Flaunts Bikini Pics, “Body of a FemBot”

Elissa Kapneck is the gorgeous model/actress whose role as Sasha on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless earned her a 2020 Daytime Emmy Nomination for Outstanding Guest Performer in a drama series.

Sasha (Elissa) appeared on two emotional Christmas episodes: she was the down-on-her-luck mother who almost abandoned her baby.

When not on a TV or movie set, Elissa is flaunting bikini pics from her native Florida as seen above and below.

When Elissa shared the photos below, fellow actress Lindsey Shaw (Pretty Little Liars, 10 Things I Hate About You) wrote: “Goddess Incarnate, inside and out. With the physical body of a FemBot. WORK. IT.”

Winners of the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards will be announced on Friday, June 26 at 8 pm on CBS.