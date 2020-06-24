‘Siesta Key’ Star Juliette Porter Takes Bra Off On Rooftop, “Too Bad!”

On Season 3 of the MTV reality series Siesta Key, the drama between IT-girl Juliette Porter and her ex-boyfriend Alex continues — even when he starts dating another woman who turns out to be pregnant with his baby!

When not filming Siesta Key, Juliette is flaunting her flat abs in bikinis and sometimes without a top as seen in the stunning photos above and below — taken on a rooftop garage.

Her fans love the pics and are leaving compliments like “THE BADDEST” and “You too bad!”

Siesta Key airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on MTV.