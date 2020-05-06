Romeo Miller Flaunts 6-Pack Pics, Bikini Model Laci Kay Somers Reacts

When not filming Growing Up Hip Hop, Romeo Miller is chillin’ with his family in Miami. Yes, Miami in June 2020. When Romeo shared the Miami Beach pics below he reported “don’t let these pics fool ya, we were masked up 99% of the time except while swimming and chilling by the pool and my family gets mandatory COVID-19 testing while traveling.”

Many fans liked Romeo’s photos including Instagram star and tiny string bikini model Laci Kay Somers who replied: “I love that Miami is open def my next stop.”

Laci’s comment sparked two criticisms: one, that Miami is not open and “please, yall, don’t come here” and two, many say Laci should like Romeo alone because “Girl you old enough to be his mom, stop!”

Note: Laci Kay Somers is 28; Romeo Miller is 30!

Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9 pm on WE. [Get it on your phone: WE TV Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]