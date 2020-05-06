Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Romeo Miller Flaunts 6-Pack Pics, Bikini Model Laci Kay Somers Reacts

by in Culture, Growing Up Hip Hop | June 18, 2020

Romeo Miller, Growing Up Hip Hop, WE screengrab

When not filming Growing Up Hip Hop, Romeo Miller is chillin’ with his family in Miami. Yes, Miami in June 2020. When Romeo shared the Miami Beach pics below he reported “don’t let these pics fool ya, we were masked up 99% of the time except while swimming and chilling by the pool and my family gets mandatory COVID-19 testing while traveling.”

Many fans liked Romeo’s photos including Instagram star and tiny string bikini model Laci Kay Somers who replied: “I love that Miami is open def my next stop.”

How are you really? I gotta keep it 100 and transparent because social media has the world playing the comparison game; and that’ll rob you from your joy. No matter how things look from the outside (or how popping their IG is), life will never be perfect for anyone. This past year I had to be on camera and film tv shows while my cousin was murdered and my aunt passed away in the same week. I didn’t grieve properly and still deal with it today. My shows didn’t even acknowledge what I was really going through but I sucked it up and finished my jobs. On top of the the many set backs we have all felt due to the pandemic and social injustice, we also had to lay to rest a 6yr old in our family last week. I only write this to tell you to find YOUR JOY no matter what. I haven’t been on vacay in over 3 years, but I’ll always take advantage of a good business trip ha. My little nephew taught me new dance moves, I raced my little brothers in the sand (@iamdecarlo pulled a muscle 😂), and I finally got to take my youngest sister to Miami! These moments I am sharing with you are priceless to me not because everything is perfect, but because of the priceless memories I get to create with the ones I love. Perspective is real! If you always look toward tomorrow for happiness, odds are you will do the same even when you ATTAIN what you’ve been dreaming of. No matter good or bad, FIND your reason to smile now. God has a purpose for all of us, keep ya head up and stay in your lane. PS: don’t let these pics fool ya, we were masked up 99% of the time except while swimming and chilling by the pool and my family gets mandatory COVID-19 testing while traveling. Enjoy life but safety first. #MillerGang

Laci’s comment sparked two criticisms: one, that Miami is not open and “please, yall, don’t come here” and two, many say Laci should like Romeo alone because “Girl you old enough to be his mom, stop!”

Note: Laci Kay Somers is 28; Romeo Miller is 30!

Hi✌🏼Turn on my post notifications! 📱

Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9 pm on WE. [Get it on your phone: WE TV Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]

