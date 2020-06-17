Rapper DDG Changes Rolls-Royce Color From White to Black, “Big Drip”

On Season 15 of Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out, entertainer Nick Cannon battles it out against former In Living Color comedian Tommy Davidson and rapper DDG. The 22-year-old from Pontiac, Michigan also performs on the show.

When not on TV or stage, DDG is flaunting his black Rolls-Royce which he just got wrapped by LA’s Luxury Wraps, who reported that their customer DDG “brought in his Rolls Royce Wraith stock OEM white and ended with a two toned satin and gloss black color change wrap!”

Fans can’t get enough of the new look. One wrote: “The wrap look hard”, another wrote “That wrap is tuff bro” and another wrote “Big Drip.”

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out airs Tuesdays at 8 PM ON VH1.