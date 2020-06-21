Pat Tilman Award Winner Kim Clavel Flaunts Amazing Bikini Pics

At the 2020 ESPYS, professional boxer/nurse Kim Clavel will be presented with the Pat Tillman Award for Service. In August 2019, just before turning 30, Clavel took a one-year sabbatical from nursing to give boxing her full attention.

Four months later, the 5’1”, 105 lb. Canadian athlete won the North American Boxing Federation female light flyweight title.

Ten days before Clavel’s first main event fight (March 21), the coronavirus pandemic cancelled everything. In just a few days, she was back working as a nurse in Montreal nursing homes.

ESPN reports that “during the height of the pandemic, she cared for as many as 30 patients on a single shift.”

Clavel told ESPN that the past three months changed her and that she believes it will make her a better boxer. It’s great to see her enjoying a day off in these gorgeous bikini pics above! She looks amazing in every one of them, and incredibly powerful too, of course.

The 2020 ESPYS Awards will be hosted remotely by Russell Wilson, Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird on Sunday, June 21 at 9 pm.