‘Outdaughtered’ Husband Flaunts Wife’s Beach Bikini Pic, “In Awe”

by in Culture, OutDaughtered | June 17, 2020

Danielle Busby Outdaughtered TLC

Danielle Busby on Outdaughtered (TLC)

The Outdaughtered episode ‘Snow-cation’ features married couple Adam and Danielle Busby and their six daughters including quintuplets travel to Wyoming for a ski trip.

It’s not a totally relaxing trip since as the global crisis looms, Adam and Danielle wonder what waits for them at home. Little did they know they’d have to home-school all six kids!

That said, Adam counts his blessings — and those blessings include, at the top of the list, Danielle. When he posted the gorgeous beach bikini pic above, he wrote: “In awe of this beauty” and “I’ll never stop fighting for you.”

Outdaughtered airs Tuesdays at 9 pm on TLC. [Watch ON YOUR PHONE: TLC GO App found here. Download is FREE.]

