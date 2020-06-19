Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Noah Cyrus Flaunts Close-Up Cheeky Thong Pic, Fans Worried

by in Culture | June 19, 2020

Noah Cyrus, photo:https://www.flickr.com/photos/slgc/ / CC BY

Singer Noah Cyrus (little sister of iconic superstar Miley Cyrus and daughter of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus and Brandi Cyrus) is promoting her new song ‘On Mine’ with Diplo.

It’s on his album Snake Oil: Part One. Noah says she “had so much fun making this song and video i cant wait for everyone to see it.”

Noah recently revealed on Instagram that she was apparently bitten by a spider. In the photo above, she lifts her shirt and reveals her lacy lavender thong underwear and a big patch of redness on her bum.

he doesnt love me, he just wants to fill his cup

all i know going into this new year is that im going to try my best to love harder and be as kind as possible. WE ARE IN A NEW DECADE!!!! life moves so fast that it makes me cry. i woke up today and asked myself where all the time has gone. time really scares me… you kinda look up one day and your childhood is gone and everyones older and its SO FUCKING SCARY!!! live in the present moment.. say your pleases and thank yous lol.. try your best to be NICE!!! please!! our world is so scary and it cant afford anymore hate. tell everyone you can you love them while you can. CUS TIME MOVES TOO FAST!!! and your whole life can change in one second. my mind is blown that its 2020 tomorrow. pls be safe tonight everyone 💖💖💖 much love — wait but also have to end this with saying. GOOD FUCKING BYE 2019 U WERE HELL ON EARTH!!!

She reports: “THIS is why i have arachnophobia… Spidey Man went IN on me last night.” The photos left many of Noah’s fans “confused” and concerned as one wrote: “Oh noo baby what happened hope you are okay” and another wrote: “please tell me you went to a doctor.” Noah has yet to reply.

