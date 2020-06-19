Noah Cyrus Flaunts Close-Up Cheeky Thong Pic, Fans Worried

Singer Noah Cyrus (little sister of iconic superstar Miley Cyrus and daughter of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus and Brandi Cyrus) is promoting her new song ‘On Mine’ with Diplo.

It’s on his album Snake Oil: Part One. Noah says she “had so much fun making this song and video i cant wait for everyone to see it.”

Noah recently revealed on Instagram that she was apparently bitten by a spider. In the photo above, she lifts her shirt and reveals her lacy lavender thong underwear and a big patch of redness on her bum.

She reports: “THIS is why i have arachnophobia… Spidey Man went IN on me last night.” The photos left many of Noah’s fans “confused” and concerned as one wrote: “Oh noo baby what happened hope you are okay” and another wrote: “please tell me you went to a doctor.” Noah has yet to reply.