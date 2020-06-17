Nicole Byer Flaunts Curves In Cute Bikinis, “Very Fat Very Brave”

On the fourth episode of Game On!, host Keegan-Michael Key welcomes two new celebrity guests to the hilarious game show.

Comedian Nicole Byer and MLB World Series champion David Ortiz aka “big Papi” of the Boston Red Sox join Team Gronk (NFL Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski) and Team Venus (super star tennis champion Venus Williams).

When not on TV or stage, the marvelous Nicole Byer has been spending time by the pool and flaunting her curves in cute bikini pics as seen above and below.

She’s using the hashtags #VeryFat and VeryBrave, to promote her new book (see left link).

The full title is #VERYFAT #VERYBRAVE: The Fat Girl’s Guide to Being #Brave and Not a Dejected, Melancholy, Down-in-the-Dumps Weeping Fat Girl in a Bikini.

