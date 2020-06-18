Nick Cannon Says His Ego Was “Grand” Outside Mariah Carey House, But…

TV personality Nick Cannon is on the cover of Variety magazine with the headline “Owning It.” The 39-year-old entertainer talks about his career – from starring in Drumline to hosting America’s Got Talent , Wild ‘n Out and The Masked Singer – and his marriage to superstar singer Mariah Carey.

After six years of marriage, the power couple divorced in 2014. They co-parent their two children.

In the Variety interview, Cannon says of his relationship with Carey: “My ego outside the house was grand but in the house it was healthy. I was there to be in support of whatever she wanted to do,” he said.

“I mean, it’s Mariah Carey. How am I supposed to be? She’s one of the most talented women [on] this planet. I can’t hold a candle to that woman.”

