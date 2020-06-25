NBA Star Steph Curry’s Sister Flaunts Amazing Bikini Pics, “Mimosa O’Clock!”

When not playing NBA basketball or appearing on his TV game show set on an outrageous miniature golf course, Steph Curry spends time with his family including his gorgeous wife Ayesha Curry and his “little” sister Sydel Curry-Lee who is now 25.

The former collegiate volleyball player Sydel (Elon, class of 2017) who recently married NBA player Damion Lee looks stunning in the yellow tie-dye bikini pics above and below on a Mexican beach.

Sydel captioned it: “One time, in Mexico…” and her fans love the series. As one wrote: “yes girl this is a whole mood.”

Sydel captioned the leopard-print swimsuit pic below: “mimosa o’clock!”

