Natti Natasha’s Open Leg Bikini Power Pics Are “Going to Change You”

Natti Natasha is the Dominican-born singer who at the age of 18 moved to the Bronx. In New York City, she met Don Omar, who signed her to his record label Orfanato Music Group.

Natti released her second album, Illuminatti, in 2019 via Pina Records and Sony Music Latin.

Now the gorgeous 33-year-old singer/songwriter is promoting her brand new single “Que Mal Te Fue” (translated: “How bad was it for you”) and sharing stunning bikini pics (many taken in an open-leg power pose) and seen above and below to her 25 million followers on Instagram!

When Natti posted the video above in that memorable red banana bikini, she captioned it: “Como un cheque $emanal yo voy a cambiarte” — which translated means, Like a weekly check, I’m going to change you.

Or maybe you recognize her from her 2019 collaboration with Daddy Yankee, the Jonas Brothers and Sebastián Yatra on the song “Runaway”.