MTV Star Bayleigh Dayton Spreads Out In Lingerie, “No Risk, No Reward”

On The Challenge: Total Madness episode ‘Pictures of You,’ when Cory Wharton‘s daughter (with Teen Mom Cheyenne Floyd) refuses to talk to him, it makes him even more motivated to earn his way to the Finals.

Meanwhile, Bayleigh Dayton sees an opportunity for her fiance Swaggy to earn a Red Skull.

When not filming The Challenge, 5’10” Bayleigh is modeling Rihanna’s Fenty x Savage lingerie brand as seen in the stunning photo above where she spreads out and looks comfortable, cool, powerful and awesome. Bayliegh captioned: “No risk, no reward.”

She captioned the sexy orange lingerie pic above: “We’re most creative when our back is against the wall.”

The Challenge: Total Madness airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on MTV.