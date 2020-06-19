Mirtha Michelle Flaunts Tiny String Bikinis, “18 Inches”

Mirtha Michelle Castro Mármol is the Dominican-born actress known for her role as Cara in the original Fast & Furious (2009) with Vin Diesel and Paul Walker. Cara was a member of Dominic Toretto’s (Vin Diesel) crew.

When not on a TV or movie set, Mirtha Michelle writes poetry. Her 2017 book Letters, to the Men I Have Loved, was on the Top 20 Bestselling Love Poems list on Amazon for over two years!

Mirtha Michelle‘s next book of poetry, Eighteen Inches: The Distance Between the Heart and Mind, will be released in September 2020.