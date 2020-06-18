Meagan Good Rocks Gorgeous Bikini Pics, “Dreams Finally Realized”

On Season 5 of To Tell the Truth, host Anthony Anderson (black-ish) welcomes gorgeous new celebrity panelists to the game show including TV personality Jeannie Mai (The Real, Holey Moley) and actress Meagan Good (Think Like a Man, Shazam!).

When not on a TV or movie set, Meagan enjoys her downtime (and her modeling work) — and sometimes in a bikini as seen in the gorgeous photos above and below. Meagan captioned the bikini pic below “jacuzzi dreams finally realized.”

That’s her husband, Hollywood producer/preacher DeVon Franklin below!

Meagan will appear next on the big screen in Paul Anderson’s fantasy action thriller Monster Hunter with Milla Jovovich. Scheduled for release on September 4, 2020.

To Tell the Truth airs Thursdays at 10 pm on ABC.