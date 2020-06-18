Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Meagan Good Rocks Gorgeous Bikini Pics, “Dreams Finally Realized”

by in Culture | June 18, 2020

Meagan Good

Meagan Good, (cropped) photo: © Glenn Francis, www.PacificProDigital.comToglenn / CC BY-SA

On Season 5 of To Tell the Truth, host Anthony Anderson (black-ish) welcomes gorgeous new celebrity panelists to the game show including TV personality Jeannie Mai (The Real, Holey Moley) and actress Meagan Good (Think Like a Man, Shazam!).

Oh hello SAINT. ..{@WarwickSaint .. 📸}. Also? A ANNOUNCEMENT FELT APPROPRIATE 🗣: June 1st, I’ll be joining the United Nations in Antigua & Barbuda to help raise awareness to plastic pollution & what it’s doing to us! 🌊 Ridding our waters of plastic pollution & educating the world on nearly 13 MILLION TONS 😳 of plastics being dumped into our waters yearly, is crucial because it affects human health 😰! Toxic chemicals leach out of plastic & are found in the blood & tissue of nearly all of us!! Exposure to them is linked to CANCERS, BIRTH DEFECTS, IMPAIRED IMMUNITY, ENDOCRINE DISRUPTION & other ailments. It also affects our fish 🐠, seabirds, sea turtles🐢& marine mammals 🐳 that can become entangled in or ingest plastic debris, causing suffocation, starvation & drowning. 🐬 Join me & my co-host @AmandaCerny in Antigua 🌊or follow the concert live online. {Check 🔗in my bio for details!!} @unitednations @unpga #BeatPlasticPollution #SaveGenerations #PlayItOut

When not on a TV or movie set, Meagan enjoys her downtime (and her modeling work) — and sometimes in a bikini as seen in the gorgeous photos above and below. Meagan captioned the bikini pic below “jacuzzi dreams finally realized.”

That’s her husband, Hollywood producer/preacher DeVon Franklin below!

Nothing even matters .. ❣️

Meagan will appear next on the big screen in Paul Anderson’s fantasy action thriller Monster Hunter with Milla Jovovich. Scheduled for release on September 4, 2020.

To Tell the Truth airs Thursdays at 10 pm on ABC.

