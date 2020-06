Meagan Good Rocks Gorgeous Bikini Pics, “Dreams Finally Realized”

On Season 5 of To Tell the Truth, host Anthony Anderson (black-ish) welcomes gorgeous new celebrity panelists to the game show including TV personality Jeannie Mai (The Real, Holey Moley) and actress Meagan Good (Think Like a Man, Shazam!).

When not on a TV or movie set, Meagan enjoys her downtime (and her modeling work) — and sometimes in a bikini as seen in the gorgeous photos above and below. Meagan captioned the bikini pic below “jacuzzi dreams finally realized.”

That’s her husband, Hollywood producer/preacher DeVon Franklin below!

Meagan will appear next on the big screen in Paul Andersonโ€™s fantasy action thriller Monster Hunter with Milla Jovovich. Scheduled for release on September 4, 2020.

To Tell the Truth airs Thursdays at 10 pm on ABC.