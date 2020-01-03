LL Cool J’s Daughter Hides Nothing In Barely-There String Bikinis, “Bliss”

LL Cool J (born James Todd Smith) is known as a Grammy Award-winning rapper (Mama Said Knock You Out), an actor (Agent Sam Hanna on the CBS crime drama NCIS: Los Angeles), TV host (Lip Sync Battle), and as a husband and father.

When not on stage or TV, LL Cool J spends time with his wife of 25 years Simone Smith, and their four children including 23-year-old daughter Samaria Leah.

Samaria looks gorgeous in a string bikini – and Burberry bucket hat! – as seen in the stunning photos above which she captioned: “Happy SUNday.” More than one fan wrote: “Body goals.”

Samaria captioned the gorgeous boat bikini pic above: “bliss” and the open-legged bikini pic below: “out of office.”

And below Samaria is just pretty much falling out of the amazing string bikini top on the beach in Maui — between Samaria’s figure and that wind this bikini deserves an award just for staying on! One thing you can say about Samaria: she’s hiding nothing!

Season 12 of NCIS: Los Angeles is scheduled to premiere in Fall 2020 on CBS.