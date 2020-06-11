Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Goes Braless and Blonde In Bikini, “Obsessed!”

by in Culture, Real Housewives | June 17, 2020

Lisa Rinna RHOBH 10

Lisa Rinna, RHOBH (John Tsiavis/Bravo)

When not filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Rinna is helping oversee her daughters’ careers as fashion models and owners of their newly launched clothing line, DNA, which they promote via provocative photos on Instagram.

Last teen year 😭

When Lisa’s younger daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin turned 19, the gorgeous teen flaunted blonde highlights in a bikini.

Amelia stretched her arms up for the stunning braless photos (SWIPE!) above which she captioned: “Last teen year.” Amelia’s fans can’t get over her new look. As one fan wrote: “Obsessed!!!!”

Not sure what to name her yet …

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on Bravo.

