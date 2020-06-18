Lisa Rinna: “Who Needs Clothes When Your Body Looks Like This”

When not filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, glamorous Lisa Rinna is often flaunting her gorgeous 54-year-old bikini-ready body. But when she posed nude for the Christian Cowan x Le Specs campaign (shot by fashion photographer Greg Swales), everyone including her two supermodel daughters were caught off guard.

Daughter Amelia Hamlin wrote: “WAIT WHAT” and Delilah Hamlin wrote: “Mom when tf did you do this?”

When photographer Swales posted the pics, he captioned it: “Who needs clothes when your body looks like this.” Indeed! Lisa’s co-star Kyle Richards replied: “This is insane.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9 pm on Bravo.