Kylie Jenner’s Controversial Caitlyn Jenner Pic, “Not Open To Transphobia”

Superstar Kylie Jenner posted a baby photo with her very famous father for Father’s Day. That person, known to the world at the time of the photo as Bruce Jenner (Olympic gold medal-winnning superstar), is Caitlyn Jenner. (If you don’t know who Caitlyn Jenner is, you’re on your own here!)

More than 5 million of Kylie’s followers like the photo set, but there was some controversy. Caitlyn Jenner is a woman so why was Kylie shouting out Kaitlyn on Father’s Day? Is that even cool, some wondered?

Answering the controversy, which of course wasn’t really a controversy, just an Internet back-and-forth, one of Kylie’s followers Olivia Junes did a strong job of explaining.

Olivia writes: “for those who don’t seem to understand: caitlyn was kylies “father figure” in her life. it does not mean caitlyn is a man. it does not mean she is open to transphobia. it means in kylies childhood, caitlyn was the father figure she had. Caitlyn is still her parent & some people have certain ways they deal with these things when it comes to their family. if she’s okay with being called dad by her loving daughters, there’s nothing wrong with that. she should be proud of who she is and who she’s always been. we all should let her be.”

As for who Kylie’s sisters are, there is no ambiguity there!