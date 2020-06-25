Kim Kardashian Strikes Open-Leg Power Pose, Khloe Says “Well Damn”

Superstar Kim Kardashian West has been hitting Instagram like former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson used to hit his boxing opponents — with one knockout after another.

The two stars share another common attribute: the ability to strike a power pose. In the pic below Kim knocks out the Gram with a defiant-looking open leg power pose. Knock out.

Star sister Khloe Kardashian nails the reaction with a two-word reply that’s part admiration, part awe: “Well Damn,” Khloe writes.

Here’s a look at more of Kim’s recent knockout blows:

How about not a lot of makeup, and still a little mama says knock you out!