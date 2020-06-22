Khloe Kardashian Drops Wet Bikini, Kim Kardashian Stutters “OMGGGGGGGGGGG”

Superstar Khloe Kardasian has something to tell you — that her Good Swim is dropping on 6.24 — and wow does she have a way of getting her message across. Judging by the reactions from her superstar sisters alone, this is some stunning imagery even for a Kardashian/Jenner. Kylie Jenner heart-eyed and yes’d it.

Kendall Jenner all-capped her response, putting the positive on full display: “YES. HOT. APPROVED,” Kendall wrote.

But it’s Kim Kardashian’s stutter that grabs as much attention as this visually stunning pic. Kim took a look at Khloe dropping this wet, long legs, arched back, tight tummy, and tiny golden bikini pic and she stuttered. “OMGGGGGGGG,” Kim wrote. Others presumably also just said G over and over.

Sometimes Khloe makes it hard not to stutter: