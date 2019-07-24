Jinger Duggar, 18 Weeks Pregnant with Baby #2, Flaunts White Maternity Pants

On Season 10 of Jill and Jessa: Counting On, which was filmed before the coronavirus pandemic, while the four pregnant Duggar girls and Jessa have a maternity photoshoot, Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy prepare their big move to Los Angeles.

When not filming Jill and Jessa: Counting On, Jinger and Jeremy are getting their home ready for baby #2! Jinger is now 18 weeks pregnant and posing in a pair of cute white maternity pants! (That’s a rarity for the Duggar women.)

She captioned the pic above: “I’m enjoying my maternity wardrobe, and packing away clothes that no longer fit.”

The last time Jinger posted a photo of her in pants was in July 2019 — see above. Jill and Jessa: Counting On airs Tuesdays at 11 pm on TLC.