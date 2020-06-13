Ja Rule’s Daughter Flaunts Mesh Bikini, Makes Men Sweat, “I’m A Hot Girl”

When not filming Growing Up Hip Hop New York with her father, Murder Inc. rapper Ja Rule, Brittney Atkins enjoys the outdoors and often in a bikini at the pool. Brittney captioned the gorgeous zebra-print bikini with barely-there black mesh cover-up pics below: “I’m tired of bathing suits but, this is what summer will consist of.” Make sure to swipe!

She captioned the “Been Trill” swimsuit pics, “I’m a hot girl, so I make these n—-s sweat.” Her fans love the look and caption. As one male fan wrote: “I’m sweating.”

Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9 pm on WE. [Get it on your phone: WE TV Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]