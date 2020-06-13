Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Ja Rule’s Daughter Flaunts Mesh Bikini, Makes Men Sweat, “I’m A Hot Girl”

by in Culture, Growing Up Hip Hop | June 19, 2020

Brittney Atkins, Growing Up Hip Hop New York, WEtv

When not filming Growing Up Hip Hop New York with her father, Murder Inc. rapper Ja Rule, Brittney Atkins enjoys the outdoors and often in a bikini at the pool. Brittney captioned the gorgeous zebra-print bikini with barely-there black mesh cover-up pics below: “I’m tired of bathing suits but, this is what summer will consist of.” Make sure to swipe!

She captioned the “Been Trill” swimsuit pics, “I’m a hot girl, so I make these n—-s sweat.” Her fans love the look and caption. As one male fan wrote: “I’m sweating.”

Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9 pm on WE. [Get it on your phone: WE TV Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]

