Ice-T’s Wife Coco Lifts Leg In Tight Cut-Out Swimsuit, “Cream Fit”

When not filming Law & Order, Special Victims Unit, actor/rapper Ice-T spends time with his wife Coco, who describes herself as a 5’2″ super mom, “shoe freak who loves 2 clean” and a fitness model.

Coco knows how to please her 3 million fans on Instagram by flaunting her curves in tight string bikinis and barely there ensembles.

When she posted the raised-leg cut-out swimsuit pic above from Arizona, she gave props to the label Cream Fit, that produces “The Hottest Fitness, Swimwear & Lingerie.”

Note: While it’s unclear when the Law & Order: SVU cast will start shooting the next season (Season 22), actor Christopher Meloni will return on the set with Ice-T as Fin and Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson.