Harry Connick Jr’s Hot Daughter Georgia Sizzles In Bikinis, “It’s Not Fair”

Three-time Grammy Award-winning singer, pianist and composer Harry Connick, Jr. and his stunning daughter Georgia Tatum Connick are hosting the two-hour TV special, United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to the Unsung Heroes.

When not filming with her famous father, Harry’s gorgeous 24-year-old daughter Georgia models bikinis. Remember: Her mother is former Victoria’s Secret model Jill Goodacre!

In the stunning bikini pics above and below, Harry Connick’s eldest daughter Georgia is modeling bikinis designed by her sister Kate Connick, who also looks amazing in a bikini! As one fan wrote, “ur so pretty, it’s not fair.”

Georgia says (in the post below) that she’s “absolutely obsessed with the bikini below which “comes in watermelon too.”

United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to the Unsung Heroes airs Sunday, June 21 at 8 PM ON CBS. [NOTE: Stream any CBS show through Amazon Prime or CBS ALL-ACCESS. Both options offer free trials.]