When not filming Growing Up Hip Hop New York with Murder Inc.’s Irv Gotti and rappers Fat Joe and Ja Rule and their kids, hip hop artist manager Madina Milana is flaunting curves in string bikini pics as seen below.

The tiny snakeskin print monokini below is from a photo shoot for Untouchable magazine.

Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9 pm on WEtv. [Get it on your phone: WE TV Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]