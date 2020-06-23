Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

‘Greenleaf’ Star Kadianne Whyte Flaunts Tiny String Bikinis, “Going Bare”

by in Culture | June 23, 2020

Kadianne Whyte Greenleaf OWN Screengrab

Kadianne Whyte on Greenleaf (OWN screengrab)

On the Season 5 premiere episode of Greenleaf, ‘The First Day,’ get ready to see more of Nikki (Kadianne Whyte).

When not filming Greenleaf, the gorgeous 25-year-old actress/dancer/choreographer is often in front of a camera as seen in the stunning tiny string bikini pics below.

She captioned the amazing black string bikini beach pics above: “...now I’m the most fearless I’ve ever been.” And the sauna pic below: “Hot summer, going bare.”

Greenleaf airs Tuesdays at 9 pm on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN).

