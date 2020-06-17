Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Frankies Bikinis Hot CEO “Hamming It Up” In Insanely Tiny String Bikinis

by in Culture | June 17, 2020

Blake Everett [CC0], via Wikimedia Commons

Bikini mecca Venice Beach, photo:Blake Everett [CC0], via Wikimedia Commons

Francesca “Frankie” Aiello is the CEO of the swimwear brand Frankie’s Bikinis. The gorgeous 25-year-old blond from Malibu, California promotes her brand with aplomb by wearing the product — sexy string bikinis.

Frankie captioned the stunning beach bikini pic below: “Hamming it up.”

Day 2 got me like. 😛

Frankie says she came up with the brand when 17 and “struggling in high school.” As a student “I couldn’t pass a test for the life of me.”

She says such struggles can make one “feel alone, like an outcast, like you aren’t good at anything.”

Fifi & Frank…comin’ soon. 🌸

Frankie includes A-list celebrities including Gigi Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio, Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie, see photo above, as models/clients.

