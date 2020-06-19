Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Elizabeth Hurley Shows OUT Tugging on Amazing Space-Age Swimsuit, “Too Hot”

by in Culture | June 19, 2020

Ellzabeth Hurley

Ellzabeth Hurley, photo: Brian Minkoff- London Pixels [CC BY 3.0], via Wikimedia Commons

Ageless actress and supermodel Elizabeth Hurley does not want to let her followers down — but how could she? So she keeps on posting come what may, and shines her light in a world of troubles.

Hurley has yet to reveal exactly where the Fountain of Youth is, but she clearly knows the location. You might trace her phone, but she obviously doesn’t bring much with her when she goes to drink!

Witness Elizabeth in this space age swimsuit above, bronze and shining, hugging her amazing curves and then simply disappearing when it comes to other amazing curves. What an image! Photographer Nihat Odabasi always delivers.

But it doesn’t take a photo genius to make Ms. Hurley shine. She can do it herself and her genius lies on the other side of the lens:

Day 11 of my family’s lockdown in Herefordshire and I finally washed my hair, put on some make up and found time to post. In these scary times I feel incredibly lucky to live in the countryside and have lots of outside space. As well as my son, I have seven other people living with me including my 79 year old mother and her sister- also in her late 70’s- and one of my best friends who is in the highest risk group with severe respiratory problems. Keeping everyone as safe as possible (and fed) is a full time job 😉. We all are full of the highest admiration for our wonderful NHS staff and are doing everything we can to not add to their burden. Thank God it’s Sat night and we can r-e-l-a-x and take a break from being glued to the news 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻#stayhome #staysafe #nhsheroes

😘😘😘 #elizabethhurleybeach

