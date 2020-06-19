Elizabeth Hurley Shows OUT Tugging on Amazing Space-Age Swimsuit, “Too Hot”

Ageless actress and supermodel Elizabeth Hurley does not want to let her followers down — but how could she? So she keeps on posting come what may, and shines her light in a world of troubles.

Hurley has yet to reveal exactly where the Fountain of Youth is, but she clearly knows the location. You might trace her phone, but she obviously doesn’t bring much with her when she goes to drink!

Witness Elizabeth in this space age swimsuit above, bronze and shining, hugging her amazing curves and then simply disappearing when it comes to other amazing curves. What an image! Photographer Nihat Odabasi always delivers.

But it doesn’t take a photo genius to make Ms. Hurley shine. She can do it herself and her genius lies on the other side of the lens: