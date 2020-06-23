Desirée Ross Drips In Bikini Pics, “Not Privy To Showing Like This”

On the Season 5 premiere episode of Greenleaf, ‘The First Day,’ with Calvary’s imminent demolition, Lady Mae (Lynn Whitfield) and Bishop James Greenleaf (Keith David) seek a sign from God.

Meanwhile their daughter Grace (Merle Dandridge) learns the real reason why Bob Whitmore (Beau Bridges) is so invested in keeping the Calvary congregation under his wing.

Grace’s daughter Sophia is portrayed by Desiree Ross. When not filming Greenleaf, the gorgeous 21-year-old actress Desirée Ross is working out and flaunting the results on Instagram, as seen in the stunning photo above.

She captioned it: “Not privy to showing like this but I’m proud of how hard I’ve worked.”

Desiree also looks stunning in a bikini as seen in the photos above and below! She captioned the string bikini waterfalls pic below: “Drip.”

Greenleaf airs Tuesdays at 9 pm on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN).