Dame Dash’s Daughter Flaunts Tiny String Bikinis, “Hot Day In Heaven”

by in Culture, Growing Up Hip Hop | June 19, 2020

Ava Dash on Growing Up Hip Hop (WE)

When not filming the WE reality TV show Growing Up Hip Hop with her father Damon “Dame” Dash, co-founder of Roc-A-Fella with Jay-Z, Ava Dash works as a professional model.

When the 20-year-old beauty flaunted her lacy lingerie in the aisle of a grocery store (see photos below), her brother Boogie Dash told her to “button your jacket up.”

The satin Giants bomber jacket is vintage Starter; the lingerie by Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty. Her too-big-for-her-waist jeans are by Levi’s.

Ava looks amazing in tiny string bikinis, too! She captioned the beach pic below: “hot day in heaven.” That’s Cabo, Mexico, btw, and in early March.

hot day in heaven 🥵

6 & 630 🥵

Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9 pm on WEtv.

