Cardi B’s Cute Baby Girl Totally Steals Show, Even Up Against That Famous Booty!

Superstar Cardi B is a pro at delivering the serious message when it needs to be delivered. But she is also a pro at deliver the fun and the funny. It’s Cardi’s human touch — together with her prodigious talent — that really endears her to fans.

And Cardi’s got zillions of fans. But you know who’s gonna have more? Her little girl! Because little Kulture Kiari Cephus was born knowing how to steal the show! Because the little one’s smile is so radiant in this knowing photobomb she even takes attention away from Cardi’s incredible and famous and curvaceous booty!

That’s no easy task! You see Offset knows to just chill back and let the ladies have their fun camera-crushing battle! He’s one smart man!