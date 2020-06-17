Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

‘Bulletproof’ Star Pours Into Tiny Tight Bikinis, “Being Black Is Amazing”

by in Culture | June 17, 2020

Greek_beach

Vanessa would look great on this Greek beach too, photo: Athina Seitani [CC BY-SA 4.0], via Wikimedia Commons

On Season 2 of the CW crime drama Bulletproof, a chance discovery propels NCA Detective Inspectors Aaron Bishop (Noel Clarke) and Ronnie Pike (Ashley Walters) to go deep undercover to infiltrate a notorious international crime family, the Markides.

Pike’s wife, Arjana, is portrayed by model/actress Vanessa Vanderpuye.

View this post on Instagram

Organic 🌴✨ . . . . 📸[email protected]

A post shared by Vanessa Vanderpuye (@vvbrownskin) on

When not filming Bulletproof, Vanessa is often modeling as seen in the gorgeous tight bikini pics above and below. She used the hashtag #sorrynotsorry with the snake-print two-piece photo below. Wow!

Vanessa cleverly captioned the bikini pic below: “Spoil me with loyalty, I can finance myself!”

She captioned the bra-less power-pose photos below: “Being black is AMAZING, it’s the world around us that’s exhausting..”

View this post on Instagram

“Build your own stage and make them see you!”✊🏾✨✊🏾✨✊🏾 From having urine thrown at me as a child in the park by racists telling us to ‘go home’, to being called Blick, Dirty, Charcoal, Paki (ironically by an Asian boy), to a guy repeatedly hitting my head against a wall until I bled in Secondary School for being ‘ugly’, to my modelling agent telling me to wear straight long wigs to get a job as I am not ‘marketable’ with my natural coils. ‘They want a softer look’ she said… This weariness we feel as a collective can seep into your bones, deep into the marrow. We must protect ourselves physically, emotionally, and mentally. Too many tears shed but I feel and believe 2020 is the year of TRANSFORMATION! This is not just a trend or a hashtag. I feel like people are finally LISTENING! This growth is healing ✨ To all my people, I love you & I see YOU! Keep going & keep sharing. We will OVERCOME this together🤎 Feel free to share your experiences below. Also check out Www.blackmindsmatteruk.com offering free therapy if you need someone to talk to 🙏🏾✨💫 . . . . #motivationmonday #blm #myblackisbeautiful #enoughisenough #keepgoing #loveyourself #melanin #melaninpoppin #naturalsisters #naturalhair #naturalcurls #kinkycurly #4chair #twistout #healthy_hair_journey #afro #afrohair #afrokinky #african #ghanaian #darkskin #darkskinnedbeauty #darkskingirls #brownskin #vvbrownskin #blackactress #actress #model #blackgirlsrock #blackgirlmagic

A post shared by Vanessa Vanderpuye (@vvbrownskin) on

Bulletproof airs Wednesdays at 9 pm on CW. [BONUS: Stream anyCW show anytime through the CW Live On Demand TV app hereDownload is FREE.]

Simple Share Buttons