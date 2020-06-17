‘Bulletproof’ Star Pours Into Tiny Tight Bikinis, “Being Black Is Amazing”

On Season 2 of the CW crime drama Bulletproof, a chance discovery propels NCA Detective Inspectors Aaron Bishop (Noel Clarke) and Ronnie Pike (Ashley Walters) to go deep undercover to infiltrate a notorious international crime family, the Markides.

Pike’s wife, Arjana, is portrayed by model/actress Vanessa Vanderpuye.

When not filming Bulletproof, Vanessa is often modeling as seen in the gorgeous tight bikini pics above and below. She used the hashtag #sorrynotsorry with the snake-print two-piece photo below. Wow!

Vanessa cleverly captioned the bikini pic below: “Spoil me with loyalty, I can finance myself!”

She captioned the bra-less power-pose photos below: “Being black is AMAZING, it’s the world around us that’s exhausting..”

