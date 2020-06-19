Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Bob Saget’s Hot Younger Wife Rocks Bikinis, “I Want Your Thoughts”

Blake Everett [CC0], via Wikimedia Commons

LA's Venice Beach, photo: Blake Everett [CC0], via Wikimedia Commons

Stand-up comedian and Full House star Bob Saget is launching a new podcast called Bob Saget’s Here For You from his home in Los Angeles.

It’s a home Bob shares with his gorgeous wife, travel blogger Kelly Rizzo, who is 17 years his junior and looks amazing in a bikini as seen in the photos below.

I need your help this Cinco De Mayo! First off…who else is missing the warm sandy beaches of Mexico right about now? 🇲🇽🙋🏼‍♀️ Second…I want your thoughts please. Seeing a travel photo like this, is it making you happy or sad? Triggering you in any way or motivating you for the future? It’s not lost on most people that the world of travel is going to look VERY different for the next 18-24 months and likely indefinitely. But we WILL be traveling again…starting slowly of course. About a month ago- a photo like this was like 🤮 Like just STOP. But now I’m starting to come around… I think we’re all getting g quite antsy and really aspiring to the day when we can move about freely AND safely. What do you guys think?? I really want your help because I have a TON I want to share but I want to do so sensitively and informatively. Thanks so much and Happy Cinco De Mayo! #cincodemayo #cabosanlucasmexico #mexico🇲🇽 #loscabosmexico

When Kelly posted the stunning bikini pic above she told her followers: “I want your thoughts please. Seeing a travel photo like this, is it making you happy or sad?”

I think we can ALL use some sunshine and warmth right now. 🌞 Amiright? SAVE this post because as soon as everybody crawls out of their shells again you are going to want to go to THIS beach! Siesta Key Beach in Sarasota, Florida was just rated #1 beach in America by TripAdvisor- It was also rated the #11 beach in the entire world! I have never felt sand so soft and smooth before in my life, the water is warm and clear, and the white talcum powder sand seems to go on forever. It’s truly paradise! What’s YOUR favorite beach on Earth? Tell me below and let’s chat about something other than ‘you know what’! ⬇️ @visitsarasotacounty @visitflorida #lovefl #mysarasota #sarasota #sarasotaflorida #siestakey #siestakeybeach #visitflorida 📸 @waxpeople

64-year-old Bob Saget says he had a whole tour set up and was ready to do a special this year but the pandemic cancelled all engagements.

On the podcast, Bob talks with his celebrity friends including John Stamos and Howie Mandel but also with non-celebrities. Just call and leave a message and he might call you back!

