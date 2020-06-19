Bob Saget’s Hot Younger Wife Rocks Bikinis, “I Want Your Thoughts”

Stand-up comedian and Full House star Bob Saget is launching a new podcast called Bob Saget’s Here For You from his home in Los Angeles.

It’s a home Bob shares with his gorgeous wife, travel blogger Kelly Rizzo, who is 17 years his junior and looks amazing in a bikini as seen in the photos below.

When Kelly posted the stunning bikini pic above she told her followers: “I want your thoughts please. Seeing a travel photo like this, is it making you happy or sad?”

64-year-old Bob Saget says he had a whole tour set up and was ready to do a special this year but the pandemic cancelled all engagements.

On the podcast, Bob talks with his celebrity friends including John Stamos and Howie Mandel but also with non-celebrities. Just call and leave a message and he might call you back!