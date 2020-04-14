T.I. Artist Tokyo Jetz Flaunts See-Thru Lingerie Pics, “Bussit Wide”

Rap legend T.I. (and star of the reality TV series T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle) continues to promote rapper Tokyo Jetz, the young gorgeous rapper he discovered in 2018. The First Lady of Tip’s Hustle Gang Empire recently headlined the virtual music festival Trillerfest.

Migos, Marshmello, Pitbull, Wyclef Jean, Snoop Dogg, Don Diablo, were among hundreds of others who performing at the festival and helped to drive donations to the non-profit organization No Kid Hungry.

When not performing, Tokyo Jetz is promoting her music and brand with racy lacy lingerie pics as seen above and below.

She captioned the see-thru lingerie pics above: “I ain’t shy bussit wide cause I been dat bitch!” (Bussit wide refers to a girl dancing with legs spread open.)

T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle airs Mondays at 9 pm on VH1. Watch the Season 3 trailer below… [Watch It Again: Stream VH1 shows anytime — VH1 app is free]