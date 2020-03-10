Rihanna Opens Legs In Bridal White Lingerie, Mirror Catches “Bad A*$”

As a way to celebrate Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day, Rihanna’s lingerie company SavageXFenty is featuring three “Xceptional women who have blazed a path for young women all over the world & are all-around bad asses!” (For the title, we made that A*$.)

The sentiment is expressed with photos of the three women — Rihanna, former Fifth Harmony star Normani, and Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney — in SavageX lingerie as seen above. Be sure to swipe to see Normani in a red hot two-piece and Sweeney in a see-thru black teddy.

Sweeney, who starred in the Lifetime movie Psycho Daughter, also stars in the HBO hit Euphoria with Zendaya, who applauded Sweeney’s partnership with Savage X Fenty.