Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Rihanna Opens Legs In Bridal White Lingerie, Mirror Catches “Bad A*$”

by in Culture | March 10, 2020

Rihanna

Rihanna, photo: Liam Mendes [CC BY-SA 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons

As a way to celebrate Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day, Rihanna’s lingerie company SavageXFenty is featuring three “Xceptional women who have blazed a path for young women all over the world & are all-around bad asses!” (For the title, we made that A*$.)

View this post on Instagram

#SavageXFenty loves to celebrate the baddest of the bad during #WomensHistoryMonth!⁣ ⁣ That’s why on this #InternationalWomensDay we’re celebrating three Xceptional women who have blazed a path for young women all over the world & are all-around bad asses! 💪⁣ #IWD2020 ⁣ ⭐️ Robyn Rihanna Fenty (@badgalriri): Our Savage founder does the MOST!! She’s a brilliant artist, created three disruptive brands & founded an amazing global charity (@claralionelfdn). Need we say more?⁣ ⁣ ⭐️ Normani Hamilton (@normani): As a chart-topping artist (and a sick-as-hell dancer), Normani has found Savage success. She’s won multiple awards & inspires girls & women all over the world. What CAN’T she do?? 🏆⁣ ⁣ ⭐️ Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney): Our newest #SavageXAmbassador, the mega-talented Sydney Sweeney, slays in our favorite (and bingeworthy) shows. And you know she’s got more greatness comin’… 🎬

A post shared by SAVAGE X FENTY BY RIHANNA (@savagexfenty) on

View this post on Instagram

Be mine, bih. #XXSavageX

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

The sentiment is expressed with photos of the three women — Rihanna, former Fifth Harmony star Normani, and Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney — in SavageX lingerie as seen above. Be sure to swipe to see Normani in a red hot two-piece and Sweeney in a see-thru black teddy.

Sweeney, who starred in the Lifetime movie Psycho Daughter, also stars in the HBO hit Euphoria with Zendaya, who applauded Sweeney’s partnership with Savage X Fenty.

View this post on Instagram

#savagexambassador

A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) on

Simple Share Buttons