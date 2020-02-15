Tiffany Foxx Flaunts Bare Legs, Bends Over On Mirrored Table

Tiffany Foxx is the 34-year-old rapper from St. Louis who got her big break from Snopp Dogg’s 2005 compilation album Welcome to tha Chuuch: Da Album. When Lil’ Kim signed Foxx to her record label I.R.S. Records in 2012, Foxx released three mix-tapes including King Foxx. In 2015, she starred on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (see clip below).

Watch her on LHH Atl

When the six-foot-tall rapper posted the photo above, of her sitting bare legged on a mirrored table, she wrote: “Y’all want my body to be fake so bad! Lol God was just in a good mood when he made me!”

