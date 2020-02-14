Taylor Swift Fires The Middle Finger, Names Her ‘Melody Queen’

Pop superstar Taylor Swift has won, you know, a few awards. Like precisely all of them. But there is something about the cool combative take-charge Taylor Swift of the moment that make her latest award look particularly terrific in her hands: it’s the middle finger sculpture/trophy.

Taylor got the finger from the enduring NME mag — and she shows it off proudly. After all, she got that middle finger in the category BEST SOLO ACT IN THE WORLD. So F.U? Sure! Flip that bird, then — if you need to — shake it off!

Taylor says one of the highlights was that she “Got to tell @robynkonichiwa she’s the melody queen of my musical heart.” You just have got to love it. Robyn! Taylor Swift, you rock.