‘Shahs of Sunset’ Sister Flaunts Insanely Tiny String Bikini Pics

by in Culture, Shahs of Sunset | February 16, 2020

SHAHS OF SUNSET (l-r) Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi, Reza Farahan, Mike Shouted, Destiney Rose, Nema Vand, Mercedes "MJ" Javid (John Tsiavis/Bravo)

On this season of Shahs of Sunset, although Nema Vand is newly-single and ready to mingle, although he still finds it difficult to let go of his past with former girlfriend and current colleague Erica. Shahs of Sunset fans are hoping Nema’s gorgeous sister, pharmacist Dr. Mona Vand, will make an appearance this season, too. (She appeared on a handful of episodes on Season 7 in 2018.)

When she posted the gorgeous insanely tiny crocheted string bikini pic above she wrote: that she’s “noticing things that trigger me and understanding that it’s a reflection of what’s going on with me, not anyone else. Noticing how much I’ve improved on reacting and so so happy about it (for myself).”

And added that she’s “Excited to keep improving. Self growth is one thing that will forever inspire me.”

She also wrote about being “more vulnerable” this year!

Craving ocean water right now. If you’re near an ocean, jump in the water! Even if just for a second. The benefits are beyond amazing (but you have to dunk your head in too. Full body)! ⠀ A good friend and mentor taught me this years ago on a cold day at the beach. I had no interest in going in because it was freezing, but i was convinced on the notion that it would “change the rest of my day.” Turns out it was 100% true and i now live by this 🙌🏼 ⠀ Scientifically speaking➡️ Cold ocean water can help you deal with depression and anxiety. Just the sheer mental strength it takes to jump into the ocean when you’re not in the mood or you think it’s too cold has been shown to boost mood and serotonin, it increases blood flow, improves circulation, reduces inflammation, and helps muscle recovery. Pretty similar to the benefits of a cryotherapy or a cold plunge ❄️ ⠀ Energetically speaking➡️ It feels insanely cleansing. Its like a calmness washes over you for the rest of the day. Could be the relaxing effects of the magnesium in the water or just the energy of the ocean in general. But i can tell you from experience – it works!💙 ⠀ Leave a little 💙 in the comments

First post of 2020 😘 (had the most amazing night ❤️ with not many pics to show for it – proof it was good)! ⠀ Heading to the beach to hang by myself for a bit and write down some goals for the year. I have a lot of things on my mind and the list ranges (literally things as small as “website makeover” to “more vulnerability”). I write things down i want to work on all year. Writing lists really helps for clarity … just thinking about things never works for me. Here’s what i like to do: ⠀ Write down everything from goals to to-do lists • If the list seems daunting, pick the smallest thing and cross that off first • If all of the things on list feel big/daunting(it happens lol), break them up into sub-category lists and chip away like that. Just writing out the steps help ⠀ Love you guys and super excited to do more for you this year. Truly. Happy new year 🥰

Shahs of Sunset airs Sundays at 9 pm on Bravo. [BRAVO on your phone with the BRAVO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]

