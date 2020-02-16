‘Shahs of Sunset’ Sister Flaunts Insanely Tiny String Bikini Pics

On this season of Shahs of Sunset, although Nema Vand is newly-single and ready to mingle, although he still finds it difficult to let go of his past with former girlfriend and current colleague Erica. Shahs of Sunset fans are hoping Nema’s gorgeous sister, pharmacist Dr. Mona Vand, will make an appearance this season, too. (She appeared on a handful of episodes on Season 7 in 2018.)

When she posted the gorgeous insanely tiny crocheted string bikini pic above she wrote: that she’s “noticing things that trigger me and understanding that it’s a reflection of what’s going on with me, not anyone else. Noticing how much I’ve improved on reacting and so so happy about it (for myself).”

And added that she’s “Excited to keep improving. Self growth is one thing that will forever inspire me.”

She also wrote about being “more vulnerable” this year!

