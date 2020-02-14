Ruby Rose Flaunts Braless Crop Top Pic, “A Risky Choice”

On the Batwoman episode “Take Your Choice,” while Jacob (Dougray Scott) receives good news from a visitor and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) takes her new role to the extreme, Kate (Ruby Rose) is pulled between two sisters, Beth and Alice (Rachel Skarsten). In order for one of them to live, the other has to die. Yikes!

When not filming Batwoman, Ruby Rose is often flaunting her gorgeous tattooed body either in bikinis or crop tops.

She captioned the close-up (what appears to be a braless) photo above: “This shirt was a risky choice to play ping pong and billiards in. But we got through it.”

In the video above, she opts for another sexy white undershirt while singing and playing the piano.

Batwoman airs Sundays at 9 pm on CW, right before Supergirl at 9 pm.